Founder, Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has warned the Federal Government to stay away from the affairs of the church, saying it has no right to tell churches the number of hours to worship in their assemblies.

The Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 had said churches should only worship on Sunday for one or two hours.

Oyakhilome, during a broadcast to members of his churches said Christians would serve God the way He wanted them to and not as somebody wanted.

“We can serve God as he wants us to, not as somebody says we should. I am appalled that some people have the audacity to tell us how many hours we can spend in church. How dare you?”





He asked: “What in the world do you think you are? Your time is short. You cannot tell God’s people how long they can spend in church.

“If you built the building for them and you are saying you are not going to let them enter the building, maybe because you built it.”

“But if you didn’t, you have no right to tell God’s people you’re going to spend one hour or two hours in church. I tell you, the number of hours you tell them they have in the church is the number of hours you have left.”