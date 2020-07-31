Ahead of the coming governorship poll, the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has paid a visit on the All Progressives Congress, APC, National leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Lagos.

The governor also visited his counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He posted photos of the visits to Lagos on his twitter handle and wrote: “Today, I visited our leader, Asiwaju Tinubu and my brother, Jide Sanwo-Olu to formally introduce my Deputy Governor designate and consult with them for the forthcoming election in Ondo State.





“We are one in the APC and our party is stronger than ever.”