Akeredolu visits Tinubu in Lagos

Ahead of the coming governorship poll, the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has paid a visit on the All Progressives Congress, APC, National leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Lagos.

The governor also visited his counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Akeredolu with Tinubu and others during the visit

He posted photos of the visits to Lagos on his twitter handle and wrote: “Today, I visited our leader, Asiwaju Tinubu and my brother, Jide Sanwo-Olu to formally introduce my Deputy Governor designate and consult with them for the forthcoming election in Ondo State.


Akeredolu with Sanwo-Olu during the visit

“We are one in the APC and our party is stronger than ever.”

Akeredolu and his running mate with Sanwo-Olu

