Nigerian actress, model and media personality Nancy Isime is celebrating 5 years since she began hosting Trending on HipTv.

Taking to her social media page, the 28 year old Edo State native stated that she got the most beautiful surprise at work.

‘LIMITED EDITION🥰

Today the 30th of July makes it 5years since I was announced as the new host of Trending on HipTv.





5 years!!! Can you believe it?

My HipTv family decided to surprise me in the most beautiful way at the office today.

When the official videos are ready, I’ll be back with my epistle😅, for now, you can catch some highlights on my Insta story☺️

Today was a GOOD DAY!🥺

P.S: if you follow me but don’t watch my Insta stories, Issa Pity! Na the main post be that😅.

If you know, you know😉’ she wrote:

Isime in 2009 won the Miss Valentine International beauty pageant, and began a career as an actress in the TV series Echoes in 2011.