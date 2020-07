Heavily pregnant Nicki Minaj was seen on Instagram showing off her growing baby bump.

The Trinidadian-born rapper is expecting her first child with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

She shared a short footage from her new collaboration with ASAP Ferg and MadeinTYO for ‘Move Ya Hips’ music video.

In the video, Nicki wore Burberry’s monogram bikini, oversized pink sunglasses, and bling jewellery.





