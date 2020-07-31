The Black Giving & Beyond Virtual Summit will on August 4th & 5th August 2020, convene top Pan-African voices in Philanthropy, Venture Capital, Angel Investing, and Social Impact Funding in Africa, the U.S. and worldwide as part of the 9th Annual Black Philanthropy Month.

Founded in 2011 by Dr. Jackie Bouvier Copeland, Black Philanthropy Month (BPM) is a global celebration and concerted campaign to elevate and mobilize African-descent giving and funding. Since then it has grown significantly, reaching approximately 17 million people across the United States and African Diaspora.

The Black Giving & Beyond Virtual Summit will officially kick-off in the U.S. on August 1st, launching a series of month-long events and conversations worldwide to mark Black Philanthropy Month 2020, which has been observed annually throughout August for the past nine years.

Immediately following the U.S. kick-off event will be the August 4th and 5th virtual African summit to engage audiences in and across the African continent and finally, Reunity™ The Pan-African Women’s Philanthropy Network Summit on August 29th to commemorate the end of an impactful month, celebrate the African Union’s Decade of the African Woman and launch a global effort to encourage funding of innovative, social justice, health and economic development initiatives for post-COVID recovery in African-descent communities.





Minister for Education and Culture, Mozambique Honorable Dame Graça Machel; Founder LEAP Africa and Co-Founder AACE Foods Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli; Founder & CEO, Murtala Muhammed Foundation Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode; Managing Director, Health Initiative, The Rockefeller Foundation Dr. Nana Twun-Danso; Founder & President, The Dikembe Mutombo Foundation Dikembe Mutombo; Solome Lemma, CEO of A Thousand Currents; Natalia Kanem MD, Executive Director of the UN Population Fund; People for the American Way President and former NAACP President & CEO Benjamin Jealous; Thelma Ekiyor, Founder & Chairperson Afrigrants and BPM 2020 Africa Host; Dr. Una Osili, Associate Dean, Lilly Family School of Philanthropy and BPM Africa Summit 2020 Chair; and Author/CNN Political Analyst Bakari Sellers are amongst the A-list speaker line-up for the 2020 Virtual Summit Black Giving and Beyond: Towards a Just Future in a Covid World.

This year’s focus will be on blended funding strategies across sectors like philanthropy, social investment, and venture funding for community recovery and social change in a post-COVID world.

“Black people worldwide give billions in philanthropy, and there is a growing social impact investing and venture funding movement, too. Despite our longstanding and determined leadership to help ourselves, it is well documented that our Black-led nonprofits and businesses have been chronically underfunded by the private sector. Equitable funding is a racial justice issue. A monumental funding investment will be required for Black communities to rebuild post-COVID. The Summit calls on all Black funders and our allies to ask and answer the question: What are YOU willing to do to heal and fund Black communities for post-COVID recovery and rebuilding?” – Dr. Jacqueline Bouvier Copeland, Founder Black Giving & Beyond Virtual Summit.

The architects of Black Philanthropy Month – BPM Founder and CEO of The WISE Fund, Dr. Jacqueline Bouvier Copeland; Valaida Fullwood, Creator of The Soul of Philanthropy; and Tracey Webb, Founder of Black Benefactors — are utilizing state-of-the-art digital event technology to drive global participation across the African Diaspora and provide attendees with an immersive, Pan-African conference-going experience. Programming will include keynotes and panels with high-profile social investors and philanthropists to discuss topics including, but not limited to, 1) New Trends in Social Impact Funding; 2) Blending Philanthropy and Social Investment, and 3) Towards 21st Century Black Funding Principles.

Summit registration is free and open to the public to encourage widespread participation and engagement across the U.S., Africa, and its global Diaspora.

Register for the 2020 Black Giving and Beyond Summit at bit.ly/FundBlackSummit