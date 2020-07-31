Archbishop Margaret Ekhoe-Benson Idahosa recently clocked 77 years. She has been the arrowhead of Church of God Missions Int’l Inc, since the death of her husband, Archbishop Benson Idahosa.

Having seen it all, she narrated what transpired on her wedding day with the great Idahosa and advised young women on what to avoid before getting married.

“There’s an aspect that I need to tell you or reiterate to you about the day we got wedded, so that the new ladies now, our girls now, will not say until I have this, until I have that before I will get married.

“The day we got married, my husband didn’t have a car, we only had a motorcycle. Yamaha, Yamaha 200, that was what we had. The day we got married, we borrowed our car. Our car took us to church and brought us back to the reception. Before the reception was over, the owner of the car told my husband that he had a place to go, so, he took the car. Then, we did our reception in the frontage of one of the in-law’s house.

“The in-law was coming back from Lagos and “he told his wife”, listen, I don’t want to meet any crowd at the front of my house. So, we hurried things over and when it was time for us to go home, there was no car. I had to tiptoe, my husband had to carry my veil and we had about 8 houses before we got to our house. My husband carried my veil, we both walked or trekked to the house,” she narrated.

Why am I saying this?

“I’m saying this to tell our young ladies that it’s not everything you must have. If I want a limousine to take me to church now, it’s at my beckon and I will get it, but then, there was none. But you see, don’t allow the position that you are in now to dictate your future because your future is bright, your future is great, your future is powerful. So, don’t let what you have now disturb you at all. My husband said before he left, he said where you are coming from is “hind”, that is, it’s behind you. There’s nothing to write home about where you are coming, but where you are now you are not perturbed because you know where you are going.

“So ladies, I know where you are going. I know because, I am a woman of God. I can pray you to where you are going, and also, believe God, believe God for yourself as Sarah believed God for herself. When you believe God, you become what you believe. So, I just want you to know that it was not roses everywhere, no, no, no but look at us today.

“Before my husband left, anything I like I’d get. We got married with “kpanda” as a ring. Some will not know it in this generation. It’s the type that you use “brazzo” to clean, clean and clean, and before 10 minutes it becomes black again. That was what I used as ring during my wedding.

“These are all diamonds (referring to her rings), my children gave me one of the rings when I was 60 years old and the other ring was bought for me. It’s all diamond.

“I didn’t use diamond to get married, but with brazzo you’d clean and clean, and clean (kpanda) and by 5 to 10 minutes later it has turned black. So I beg you in the name of God, if you love your husband, if your husband is a man of God, if your husband has something to do in the Church, if your husband has a job, I beg you, you two should join hands together and believe God for a better future because, I know you have a better future.

Praise the Lord,” she said.

