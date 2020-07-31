The United States Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Friday shaded U.S President Donald Trump on Twitter.

Biden, 77, is contesting against Donald Trump in the upcoming November elections.

On Twitter, he wrote that when he becomes the president, U.S citizens wouldn’t have to worry about his tweets. This is a subtle shade at Trump as his tweets were recently regulated to be ”racist”, ”manipulative” or ”undermining”.

You won't have to worry about my tweets when I'm president. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 30, 2020





Twitter also disabled a campaign-style video that President Donald Trump retweeted, citing a copyright complaint.