By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Prophet Ebelenna Chukwu has proclaimed that he would spiritually shut down the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, if the federal government of Nigeria fails to do so.

The clergyman claimed to possess the spiritual capability to shut the program down.

He questioned who in fact is the President of Nigeria, if a show like BBNaija is allowed to corrupt young minds.





According to him, the program is propagating pornography and would have a negative impact on the minds of Nigerian youths.

”If Nigerian government did not shut BBNaija down, I will shut them down by force. With my spiritual capability, I can do it. I know who I am. I am not a prophet that is boasting” he said.

