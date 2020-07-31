By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has called on citizens of the State to renew their belief in God by being faithful to promises whenever they are made.

He advocated for unity, togetheness, and good neighbourliness among the citizens.

This was just as he called on Muslims to celebrate the festival with the fear of God, caution and in accordance with the purpose that occasioned the celebration.





Governor Oyetola stated these on Friday while addressing journalists shortly after he observed the Eid-el-Kabir prayers with his family members at his Iragbiji residence.

The Governor also implored the citizens to seek God’s intervention in the fight against the deadly effects of the Coronavirus pandemic that have been ravaging the entire world.

He was joined by his wife, Mrs. Kafayat, his first son, Femi Oyetola and Amotekun’ s Field Commander, Comrade Amitolu Shittu among other aides.

The Governor, who extolled the commitment of the people of the State, particularly the health workers in the fight against COVID-19, said the festive period must be used to seek God’s face in putting an end to the pandemic.

“First of all, I thank Almighty God that has given us the grace to witness today’s celebration. I rejoice with the people of the state as I enjoin the Muslim community to continue to maintain peace.

“I want us to learn the lessons of today’s celebration. It is a question of absolute faith in God. Whenever we make a promise, we must fulfill the promise.

” Let us also remember those who are not privileged to celebrate today. We must be generous in almsgiving to the less privileged in the society.

“We need to pray to God to help us on the issue of the pandemic that has been ravaging the entire world because God’s intervention is needed in rescuing our country from this challenging situation.

“We must commend our health officers for doing wonderful job. Though, what we are experiencing today is community transmission, we must keep to the precautionary measures ranging from the use of hand sanitisers and face masks, among other safe