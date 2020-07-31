In line with the State Government’s position on low key Eid-el-Kabir celebration across the State, the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheik Suleiman Abu-Nolla on Friday performed the significant slaughtering of ram to mark the beginning of the Eid-ei-Kabir celebration at the Lagos Central Mosque.

In his message to residents of the State, the Grand Chief Imam coveted prayers from both Muslims and non-Muslims alike to plead with God to put an end to the ravaging Coronavirus across the world.

He said “We need to pray to Allah to heal our land and for Allah to protect us. Those that we have lost in this period, we pray Allah to forgive their sins and accept them as part of people of Jannah.”

He advises Muslims and residents of the State as a whole to follow all guidelines as stipulated by those in authority.





According to him, “We need to follow Allah, follow the Prophet and follow those in authority as stipulated in the Holy Quran. So whatever guidelines given to us in respect of hand washing, social distancing and sanitizing our hands, we should abide by them all.”

Abu-Nolla advocated for discipline and sacrificial disposition on the part of all residents of the State for a better Nigeria, stressing that there is no success without sacrifice.

The Grand Imam also offered prayers to all prominent Lagosians and those in the position of authority in Lagos State for divine wisdom and true spirit to administer the affairs of the State.