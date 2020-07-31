Kano State Government has said that it will send officials to the Eid praying grounds to ensure total compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje made the disclosure at the bi-weekly news conference of the State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 in Kano.

Ganduje said that the state government had observed with dismay how some residents were flouting the protocols, especially the use of facemasks in public.

“While some states are allowing only a few places for the conduct of Eid prayers, we have allowed prayers to be conducted as usual.





“But this should not be taken for granted as we are dispatching officials to all the Eid praying grounds across the state to ensure total compliance.

“Due to the report given by the leadership of the COVID-19 Technical Response Committee which has shown a slight increase in positivity, we need to increase our efforts in the fight against the virus.

“For this, our mobile court will continue with their work so that offenders will be punished,” he said.

The governor urged Islamic clerics to preach peace in their sermons during the Eid-el-Kabir and Juma’at while also admonishing residents to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.