A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe urged Nigerians to pray for peace, unity, prosperity as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

This was contained in her message to Muslims signed by her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Olamilekan Olusada.

Akande-Sadipe who represents Oluyole Federal Constituency said that Nigerians should emulate the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him), by imbibing the spirit of love, peace, kindness, and sacrifice during Sallah and afterwards.

She noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the pace of development in the country, but reminded them that Allah puts us in hard times so that we can appreciate his blessings afterwards.





“Let’s put our trust on him and pray for courage and solutions”.

“Only Allah knows what is best for us. So, don’t lose hope in our troubled times, instead, let us remind ourselves that Allah always has the best plan for all of us”.

Quoting the Holy Quran, she said, “Allah’s promise in the Qur’an {Indeed with the difficulty there is ease. Indeed, with the difficulty there is ease.} (Al-Inshirah 5-6)”

“Difficult times are decisive and differentiating. They show those who are truthful and those who are not. May the year ahead be fruitful for you and your home or family”, she concluded.