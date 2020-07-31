Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has alleged that an All Progressives Congress, APC, billionaire has paid policemen from Abuja to come to Edo to arrest supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ahead of the coming governorship election.

He said the APC was already intimidating PDP supporters in a bid to capture the state at the poll on September 19, 2020.

Receiving Muslim leaders at the Government House, in Benin City on Friday, the governor said he was ready to stand with the people, defend their interests, and develop the state.

“I am not afraid of any man but God. I know the gang up is to provoke me and my supporters but we will not fall for their tricks as God will help us.





“As I speak to you now, you can’t imagine that Police from Abuja are already in the state and have been paid to arrest our supporters. They have been paid by a billionaire to arrest Peoples Democratic Party supporters in the state. This billionaire sponsored the attacks on me and other PDP governors at the Palace. This is to tell you the level of corruption and impunity we face.

“They are planning violence, bringing arms, intimidating our supporters as part of their strategy. They know that if we have a free and fair election, they stand no chance. Their strategy is to continue with their propaganda and lies. They know they don’t have a record of performance; their plan is just to intimidate our supporters and ensure they stay off the polling booth.

“They attacked my supporters and wanted me to react to the attacks. I will not attack them back because as the Chief Security Officer of the state, my responsibility is to maintain peace. We would continue to do that at all costs,” he said in a report by The Punch.

But the Chairman, Edo State APC Campaign Council, John Mayaki, said the governor was confused.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki is a confused man merely projecting the criminal plans his divided party, the PDP, are perfecting following the dawning realisation that they have been rejected by the people of Edo State.

“The APC is the only party campaigning on its documented manifesto because our sole strategy to win the election is by winning the hearts and goodwill of our people through well-thought-out programs and policies that will bring relief and erase the failures of the past four years,” he said.