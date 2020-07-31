By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The queen of music, Beyonce Knowles-Carter has released a visual from her ”Black is King” album.

Her song, ”Already” featuring Shatta Wale and Major Lazer is now streaming via Disney+.

She announced the release via her Twitter account.





Watch the video below

According to a press release, Black Is King reimagines the lessons of ”The Lion King” for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns”.

The song is “a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience.”