Season 5 housemates of the #BigBrotherNaijaLockdown show Vee and Neo who recently got into a relationship in the house have ended things between them.

The lovebirds had a misunderstanding and 26 year old Neo who is a ride-hailing app driver and a Delta State native said it was okay they walked away.

Vee, 23, is a musician based in Lagos, Nigeria although she was born and raised in London, she moved to Lagos almost a year ago to begin her music career where she has already made great strides.

Vee and Neo have since made up in a now viral video and fans have shared their opinion. Check on it here.





Its obvious both neo and vee want a serious relationship…..and vee likes neo but she is a realist. She wants it but doesnt want to loose focus of the game or be clinging like aunty lilo…I understand neo but i actually love & respect vee! #BBNaija — prettylifestylez_blog (@DollyMchottney) July 31, 2020

Neo and Vee are the only ones really giving us the realities of our current relationship struggles…we learn how they relate with each other and express themselves…they make each better persons — OG (@ItzmuahOG) July 31, 2020

Please, nobody should compare Neo and Vee ship to those children (Lirica) ever again!

These ones are matured and open minded, I wanna Stan them so hard but, my own ship(kiddrica) already giving me migraine#bbnaija2020lockdown#BBNaijaLockdown #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/3NNopP3fvP — rhunyee_calabarkitchen (@lu_icina) July 31, 2020

#BBNaija

If you don't want to watch Neo and Vee, off your TV . Period! — Jewel 👑 (@jewelodega1) July 31, 2020