By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria has ramp up 481 new cases of Coronavirus, with the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, toppling Lagos in daily infections.

FCT recorded 96 new cases to come top in Thursday’s infection rate, with Lagos raking in 89 cases and Plateau, 68 fresh cases.

Ogun has 49 new cases; Edo, 44 cases; Rivers, 43 cases; Oyo, 25 cases; Osun, 23 cases and Delta, 15 cases.





Others are: Enugu-11, Kano-7, Kaduna-7, Bauchi-2, Bayelsa-1 and Yobe-1.

Nigeria recorded five deaths on Thursday to take the total confirmed deaths so far to 878, while total confirmed cases of the virus is put at 42,689; with 19,270 survivors discharged.

How States Stand

FCT-96

Lagos-89

Plateau-68

Ogun-49

Edo-44

Rivers-43

Oyo-25

Osun-23

Delta-15

Enugu-11

Kano-7

Kaduna-7

Bauchi-2

Bayelsa-1

Yobe-1