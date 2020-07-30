U.S. President Donald Trump, made a suggestion that is a taboo in America: that the November election be postponed.

In some tweets on Saturday, Trump returned to cast doubts on the integrity of Mail-in-voting and suggested that the election should be delayed until people can “properly” vote.

Trump has been in recent polls has been lagging far behind his presidential rival as he faces a devastating public health crisis and economic collapse.

“It’s an unprecedented proposal from an American president and one which he appears to have no authority to implement”, reported Boston Globe.





“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” he tweeted.

