President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has condoled with the family, friends and political associates of Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi, the leader of Yoruba socio-cultural and political associations, who died on Wednesday at the age of 94.

The Senate President in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, on Thursday in Abuja, said the late elder statesman made immense contributions to nation-building.

Lawan also commiserated with the government and people of Ekiti State and the Yoruba people in general over the demise of a leader who throughout his life was committed to the cause of his people and Nigeria.

He said Nigerians would miss Pa Fasanmi’s forthrightness, consistency, wise counsel, and wealth of experience.





Lawan prayed to God to grant the soul of the deceased perfect peace and grant those that he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.