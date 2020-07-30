By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular English singer, Sam Smith, has announced a collaboration with Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy.

Smith on his Twitter page shared a short snippet of the new song titled My Oasis which is also first track off his third album yet to be released.

“New song ‘My Oasis’ with @burnaboy, released 7.20pm BST tomorrow!!” he tweeted.





The Grammy nominee also acknowledged Smith quoting his tweet with, “You killed Sam.”

❤️ so much love for you Burna. This is gonna be fun https://t.co/j5hNb1y6EM — samsmith (@samsmith) July 29, 2020

Nigerians who are excited about the news have taken to social media to react to the news.

The fact that Burna boy is on the first single release of Sam smiths long awaited album should tell you alot about Burna boy. Ed sheeran, Beyonce and now Sam smith. Stop disputing this guy abeg. — Bayo (@mr_adebayo5) July 29, 2020

Burna boy once said he didn’t come to music to drop one single and ghost. I think he’s really manifesting that,imagine having a feature on Beyonce album and now Sam smith. What ever you do always do you and it’ll speak for you. AFRICAN GIANT 🦍 to the world. — BENUEGIANT🦍 (@endeson__) July 29, 2020

Sam Smith is releasing his long awaited third album soon, and guess who is on the first single before the release?! King Burna! Our African Giant 🦍🦍 — Iseunife The First (@Shawnifee) July 29, 2020

Burna Boy is having a song with Sam Smith titled 'My Oasis'. This is huge mehn, Sam Smith is about to blow again, same way Wizkid helps Drake and many international artistes careers. — Zaddy Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) July 29, 2020

LOOL burna would deliver even if he made a song with 6ix9ine https://t.co/LCu7PNxXAr — Loladè (@Lolade4PF) July 29, 2020

Burna boy's music is among the few things that gives Nigeria a good name abroad. Legend!!! — Uncle Chu (@chubiei) July 29, 2020

Sam Smith and Burna Boy! Man, not even gonna lie, did not see that one coming!

Burna with the Giant Doingz — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆 𝗔𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗹 (@TheToluDaniels_) July 29, 2020