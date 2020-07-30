Sam Smith and Burna boy

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular English singer, Sam Smith, has announced a collaboration with Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy.

Smith on his Twitter page shared a short snippet of the new song titled My Oasis which is also first track off his third album yet to be released.

“New song ‘My Oasis’ with @burnaboy, released 7.20pm BST tomorrow!!” he tweeted.


The Grammy nominee also acknowledged Smith quoting his tweet with, “You killed Sam.”

 

Nigerians who are excited about the news have taken to social media to react to the news.