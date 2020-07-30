By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Rita Daniels, mother of young Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, cursed a social media user for accusing her over her daughter’s choice of husband.

Regina, 20, married her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko in 2019. Their marriage has received several criticisms due to the age difference between Ned and Regina.

Sometime last month, Regina announced the arrival of her baby boy. The boy is named ’Munir Neji Ned-Nwoko.





A social media user trolled Rita, accusing her of setting her daughter up for ”single mother life”. This he said is because of money.

She then replied, saying ”this is how you incurred generational curse into your family. Since you are not trained to respect your elders, I stand this morning to bless you with your wish.

”May single parenthood be a permanent trademark and symbol of your family and generations to come. IJN (In Jesus Name)”.

Read the dialogue between Rita and the social media troll.