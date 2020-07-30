By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Rita Daniels, mother of young Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, cursed a social media user for accusing her over her daughter’s choice of husband.
Regina, 20, married her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko in 2019. Their marriage has received several criticisms due to the age difference between Ned and Regina.
Sometime last month, Regina announced the arrival of her baby boy. The boy is named ’Munir Neji Ned-Nwoko.
A social media user trolled Rita, accusing her of setting her daughter up for ”single mother life”. This he said is because of money.
She then replied, saying ”this is how you incurred generational curse into your family. Since you are not trained to respect your elders, I stand this morning to bless you with your wish.
”May single parenthood be a permanent trademark and symbol of your family and generations to come. IJN (In Jesus Name)”.
Read the dialogue between Rita and the social media troll.
Those who are criticising Reginal and her mom are doing that out of jealousy. Many of the ladies are not married and if such opportunity comes their way, they will grab it with two hands.A question was be asked recently in social media for ladies to choose between Ozo and Ned-Nwoko,the women chose Nwoko.Reginal should enjoy her life and her mother should thank God for building a happy home by for her daughter.