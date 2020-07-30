Gambian President Adama Barrow has gone into self-isolation after Vice President Isatou Touray tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Office of the President informs the public that Her Excellency, the Vice President, Dr. Isatou Touray, has been tested positive of COVID-19.

“Consequently, the President, Adama Barrow, will be on self-isolation with immediate effect for two weeks,” the presidency stated Wednesday.

“The public is advised to properly use face masks, maintain regular hand washing and social distancing in the fight against the virus,” the statement said.





“Stay at home and stay safe.”

Touray was health minister before being appointed as vice president.

She also chairs the cabinet’s special committee leading the fight against the pandemic.