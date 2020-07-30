By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning Nigerian dancehall artiste, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie popularly known as Patoranking has released a brand-new single named “Abule”.

The classic vibe-filled entry was taken off his forthcoming album titled “Three” which will be available shortly in a while.

The single which out now on all platforms is a celebration of his Lagos neighborhood, Ebute Metta, and of hoods worldwide.





The release of ‘Abule’ will be supported by several digital initiatives, and a music video dropping Aug. 5, all with the theme of representing and protecting your hood.

“I’m proud to be from my abule, because to have made it coming from there it’s only by God’s grace,” Patoranking says. ”It’s made me who I am today and it’s part of my story. So I waste no opportunity to let people know about my ghetto.

“I feel it’s important through this new song to give my fans a chance to celebrate their own abules. And to protect their abules, too. Back in May, my team and I partnered with Ebele & Anyichuks Foundation to go to many ghettos across Lagos to give away masks and relief items. It’s important we stay safe and do our part to protect,” he added.