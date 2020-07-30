By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode aka Toyobaby on Thursday recounted how a lesbian tried to woo her.

The 25-year-old who shot into limelight when starred as Toyobaby in Funke Akindele’s ”Jenifa’s diary” series, stressed on how rampant lesbianism has become.

In the video she posted on her official Instagram page, Toyobaby said she gave the lesbian her phone number after she (lesbian) complimented her(Toyobaby) on her looks.





Toyo who is known to champion the sexual purity advocacy, said she wouldn’t judge anyone but they should know that God is against the immoral act.

”It’s unlawful. Na man to woman I know ooo, not woman to woman! Abeg, it is bad” she said.

Watch the video below