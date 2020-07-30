Beautiful Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has now officially married her heartthrob, known as Desmond Chukwudi.

She revealed the wedding in several posts on Instagram today.

She captioned one of the posts: “Trust me Love is a beautiful thing”.

Her engagement was leaked last week by one of her friends.





She has now confirmed she has tied the knots at an event that took place near a water front.

Angela’s new husband, Desmond a.k.a Chuchu is said to be a car dealer and a beauty salon owner.

The Nollywood diva was previously married. She had a son in the relatiuoship.

She became famous after a role in the movie ‘Holy Serpent.’

News of her wedding has attracted congratulatory notes from her Nollywood tribe and celebrities.

Rita Dominic wrote: Congrats dearie.

Ibinabo Fiberesima said: Congratulations baby.

There were also messages from Annie Idibia, Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, halima Abubakar, Uche Elendu and many other celebrities.