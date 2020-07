By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Few Muslims from neighbouring countries have begun the 2020 Hajj pilgrimage whilst following strict coronavirus preventive measures.

Usually, millions troop into Saudi Arabia to perform the fifth pillar of Islam but due to the pandemic, only about 10,000 were allowed.

Hajj pilgrims are colour-coded and they have been instructed to perform tawaf along corresponding coloured strips placed on the floor.





See more photos below.