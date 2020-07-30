Eucharia Anunobi Ekwu

Nigerian actress, producer, and pastor Eucharia Anunobi is calling out business people who unnecessarily inflate the prices of products and services.

The 55 year old actor stated that this is a wicked act and called anyone involved in defrauding people a thief. Check on her post here:

‘Undue increase in prices of items you sell to make profit …
Having sex with rich men or women for the purposes of getting expensive items that you call wealth …
Collecting money to be paid to someone and you turn around and give them a minute fraction because you’re the middleman or contact person ….
ARE NOTHING BUT THEFT , HIGH CLASS PROSTITUTION AND WICKEDNESS !
Let’s call a spade a spade .
I’ll gotten wealth soon fritters away .
Proverbs 14 : 12 , 23 : 17 , 27 : 24 , 28 : 8 ,Isaiah 48 : 22.
#notashamedofthegospel #itinerantpreacher #trendsetter
#Godsowndiva #kingdominfluencer #kingdomgoddess #Jesushandmaid #leadership #lifecoach #counselling #mentoring #apostolicend-timereformer’

Anunobi is best known for her role in the movie Abuja Connection.