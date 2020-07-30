Nigerian actress, producer, and pastor Eucharia Anunobi is calling out business people who unnecessarily inflate the prices of products and services.

The 55 year old actor stated that this is a wicked act and called anyone involved in defrauding people a thief. Check on her post here:

‘Undue increase in prices of items you sell to make profit …

Having sex with rich men or women for the purposes of getting expensive items that you call wealth …

Collecting money to be paid to someone and you turn around and give them a minute fraction because you’re the middleman or contact person ….

ARE NOTHING BUT THEFT , HIGH CLASS PROSTITUTION AND WICKEDNESS !

Let’s call a spade a spade .

I’ll gotten wealth soon fritters away .

Proverbs 14 : 12 , 23 : 17 , 27 : 24 , 28 : 8 ,Isaiah 48 : 22.

#notashamedofthegospel #itinerantpreacher #trendsetter

#Godsowndiva #kingdominfluencer #kingdomgoddess #Jesushandmaid #leadership #lifecoach #counselling #mentoring #apostolicend-timereformer’

Anunobi is best known for her role in the movie Abuja Connection.



