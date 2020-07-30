By Abankula

After losing his legal bid to reclaim Kogi West Senatorial seat, Dino Melaye has now taken his case to God.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, a sober Melaye asked God to do whatever He wants to do with him.

His tweet reads:





O’ Lord!!! When l lose my hopes and plans, help me remember that your love is greater than my disappointments, and your plans for my life are better than my dreams. Lord do with me what you want to do with me. My God is never wrong and never late. SDM”

His sober tweet contrasted his blustering mood on Saturday when he invoked the curse of Covid-19 on some APC leaders at a PDP rally in Benin.

On Tuesday, the Appeal Court in Abuja dismissed Melaye’ appeal against the election of Senator Smart Adeyemi.

The court upheld the victory of Adeyemi as winner of the Kogi West Senatorial District election held last year.

Melaye had first lost his case at the Electoral Tribunal.

But he went on to appeal.

The three-man panel of the court unanimously resolved all seven issues, identified for determination, against Melaye.

The court upheld the judgment delivered on June 10, 2020 by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, which affirmed the declaration of Adeyemi as winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).