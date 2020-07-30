By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the passing of former Minister of Science and Technology, Maj. Gen. Sam Momah who died on July 29th, 2020 at the age of 77.

Momah died on Wednesday afternoon after complicated diabetic issues.

In a heartfelt condolence message issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Buhari commended Momah for serving the country and humanity with all his God-given gifts.





The President also urged family members, friends, and associates to find solace in the huge investments of Maj. Gen. Momah in people and institutions.

The statement reads; “The President believes the former administrator, engineer and officer, who distinguished himself in academics and greatly improved the intellectual capacity of the military, lived a memorable life, serving the country and humanity with all his God-given gifts.

“President Buhari urges family members, friends and associates to find solace in the huge investments of Maj. Gen. Momah in people and institutions, which include the strategic roles he played in enhancing Nigeria’s educational system as Director of National War College, member of the Governing Council of the University of Jos, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and Fellow, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Uwana.

“As a former Chief Administrator and Adjutant General of the Nigerian Army, the President notes that Maj. Gen. served the army meritoriously, attracting many honours,” the statement added.

Buhari also prayed for the repose of his soul.