Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of the Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, leader, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi, as a big loss to Nigeria.

The President condoles with people and government of Osun and Ekiti States, family members, friends and associates of the elder statesman, who served as a legislator in both House of Representatives and Senate, and distinguished himself politically by always standing for the truth, especially on issues related to the uplifting of the downtrodden.

Buhari, in a statement issued by Femi Adesina, his spokesman, affirmed that Chief Fasanmi’s wise counsels borne out of humility, deep reflection, diligent studies and experience would be sorely missed by governments at different levels, as he regularly and willingly listened to leaders, and always had a good advice on going forward.

As an ardent follower and prodigy of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the President believed the fearless and consistent leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation lived to serve his people and the nation, and the progressive ideals that he projected impacted greatly and provided a road map on development at state and federal levels.

Buhari noted with commendation, that the efforts of Chief Fasanmi in the founding and sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy would be remembered, and that posterity would be glad for his great sacrifices.

The President prayed that the Almighty God would receive the soul of the departed leader, and comfort his family.