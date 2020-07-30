Michael Adeshina

Dr. Sunday Ongbabo has bowed out from the office of Benue State Commissioner for Health and Human Resources.

Ongbabo who was also the secretary, State Action Committee on COVID-19, left with immediate effect on Wednesday without stating the reason for his resignation.

Terver Akase, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ortom, confirmed the development.





Akase said, “Governor Samuel Ortom has accepted the resignation of Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Sunday Ongbabo.

“The governor thanked Dr. Ongbabo for his service to the state and wished him well in his future endeavours.”