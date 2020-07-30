Erica & Kiddwaya

The growing relationship between housemates Kiddwaya and Erica is faced with a lot of competition and challenges while in the BBNaija house.

Kidd is flirting with almost every girl in the season 5 #BigBrotherNaijaLockdown show and also making strong moves on Erica whenever he gets the chance.

Fans keep showing their loyalty and support for the 26 year old actress and commercial model from London, England.

Terseer Kiddwaya is a self-employed confident, good looking and ambitious entrepreneur from Benue State.