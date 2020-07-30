Multiple award winning Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has tied the knot with her fiance who she is yet to reveal his face or identity.

The movie star took to social media to show off her Indian themed wedding photos and video of her wearing a wine dress with gold accessories and her husband rocked a blue suit.

The third of five children, Okorie was born and raised in Cotonou, Benin Republic. She studied theater arts at the University of Lagos. She also attended Lagos State University, where she studied public administration. She is a native of the Ishiagu in Ivo LGA in Ebonyi State.





She wrote the note below:

Trust me Love is a beautiful thing 💯

@ceolumineeofficial you did an amazing

Job from my wedding gown to all

Our outfit ,thank you for delivering 🙏

The mom of one who was formerly married to Chukwuma Orizu featured in her first movie Sincerity in 2009. The film was produced and directed by Stanley Egbonini and Ifeanyi Ogbonna respectively.

In 2015, she won the City People Entertainment Awards for Best Supporting Actress in an English film. She has acted in more than 100 films since 2009.