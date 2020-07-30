Michael Adeshina

The Delta State High Court sitting in Warri has granted bail to the renowned cleric and Founder of Victory Revival Fasting & Prayer Ministry, in Warri, Delta State, Bishop Elijah Orhonigbe.

The cleric was arrested in June over the alleged rape of a 19-year-old girl, identified as Miracle.

Miracle claimed that she went to his church, off Apalla in the heart of Warri South council area, for spiritual deliverance when the incident happened.





However, the cleric has since been remanded at the Warri correctional center by a Magistrates’ Court over the rape allegations.

The case was then transferred to the Delta State High Court as the Magistrate Court II in Warri said it lacks the jurisdiction to hear the matter.

However, a Delta State High Court sitting, which was presided over by Hon. Justice A.O Akpovi on Wednesday granted bail to the accused cleric in suit No W/ 25SB/ 2020.

Justice Akpovi ordered the cleric to provide two sureties, who will pay N1m each as part of the requirements for his bail.

The court also emphasised that one of the sureties must be an owner of a landed property within Delta South or Central Senatorial Districts while the other must be a civil servant above Level 12.

According to the Court, the bail conditions must be perfected before the Assistant Director of Court with the sureties swearing to an affidavit of means as well as providing three passport photographs each and a means of identification.

The Court further held that the applicant must sign an attendance register before the ADC on the last working day of every month during the pendency of the information filed in suit No W/28c/ 2020.