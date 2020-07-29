Zimbabwe will mark Heroes’ Day and Defense Forces Day without gatherings this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities have said.

“There will be no gatherings this year to mark both events. His Excellency, the President will address the nation using virtual platforms,” Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said on Tuesday at a briefing.

According to her, the 2020 Heroes’ Day will be held under the theme “Remembering Our Heroes” on Aug. 10.

The 2020 Defense Forces Day will run under the theme “ZDF: Celebrating 40 years of Excellent Service to the People” on Aug. 11.





The minister added that the virtual celebrations will take place over a period of two weeks and will be broadcast by the state broadcaster ZBC.Zimbabwe has seen a spike in COVID-19 infections over the past week, which rose from 1,713 on July 20 to 2,704 as of Tuesday with 36 deaths.