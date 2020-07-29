The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila explained why transferring federal roads to state governments may be difficult.

Gbajabiamila on Wednesday explained while speaking with journalists shortly after he visited Gov. Dapo Abiodun in Abeokuta.

While noting that the observation made by the governor for transfer of some roads to the state was well received, he insisted that the House might have to fashion out ways to handle this.

He contended that the transfer may require the amendment of the Privatisation Act, adding that the lawmakers could explore other avenues to achieve this.





According to the Speaker, states such as Ogun which play host to many industries must have good roads to ease transportation.

“Those observations were received. It is for us to look at whether it is even possible legally for the Federal Government to transfer federal roads to any states; I’m not sure how feasible that is.

“But there is more than one way to skin a cat. So, even where that is not feasible, it might even require the amendment of the Privatisation Act; it’s the Federal Government assets.

“If that is not feasible, there are other models that we can look at, in terms of other people fixing the roads and then the Federal Government owing them or settling off whatever debts owed by the state.

” So either way, something needs to be done about those roads,” he said.