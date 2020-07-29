The Tony Elumelu foundation is an African non-profit organization founded in 2010 by Tony O. Elumelu and it is based on his belief that, with the right support, entrepreneurs can be empowered to contribute meaningfully to Africa’s prosperity and social development.

TEF picks specific experts in various fields to become mentors and it is interesting to see Daniel Damilola Nejo also being reached out to, to become a mentor.

In a Facebook post, Daniel shared his joy about this and urges Nigerian youths to stay legit, add value and stay on their entrepreneurship route.





To become a Tony Elumelu Foundation mentor, you have to be:

• Experienced business leader and entrepreneur

• Demonstrated passion for business and supporting new entrepreneurs

• Demonstrated substantial experience, expertise and successes in their respective careers and industries careers and industries.

• Minimum of 5 years business/work experience.

• A strong desire to help others grow and develop; ideally with a track record on this either formally or informally.

You can either apply to become a TEF mentor or you can be reached out to, according to Daniel’s post, he was reached out to.

So, it will be interesting to see how Daniel Damilola Nejo uses his years of Tech and Business expertise and experience to add value to Tony Elumelu Foundation.