Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has denied owning a home on Banana Island, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.
Rumours on social media few days ago suggested that Makinwa owned a home on Banana Island and that the home was allegedly repossessed from her by Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).
Makinwa has come out to say that she never owned a house on Banana Island talk less of AMCON taking over her property that did not exist.
Her lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, SAN, said what was published on social media were lies, as Makinwa had no house on the popular Island.
In a letter forwarded to PM News, Olumide-Fusika said “my client has never owned or lived in any property on Banana Island. She is not the owner of any house (anywhere) that is a gift from any man, or acquired with diverted loan or other tainted fund.”
He said there was no where Makinwa admitted to ever owning a property on Banana Island as stipulated in another story credited to Instablog that she threatened to sue the originator of the story.
Olumide-Fusika added that what online news portal that published the story should have done was to put a call to AMCON to verify the rumour before rushing to publish to gain traffic.
He lamented the various publications were extremely destructive to his client’s image and reputation.
