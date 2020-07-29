The Peoples Democratic Party has postponed its scheduled party primaries in Niger, Ekiti, Taraba and Sokoto States indefinitely.

This was contained in a letter titled: “Re: Re: Year 2020 Party Congresses in 26 ( Twenty Six) Chapters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Postponement of Party Congresses in Ekiti, Niger, Sokoto and Taraba States” addressed to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, on Monday, July 27th.

The statement was signed by the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, and National Secretary, Senator Umar Tsauri.

In the letter which was received and acknowledged by INEC on Tuesday, the party said it was postponing the primaries in the four states because of “unforeseen circumstances.”





A copy of the letter sighted by The PUNCH late on Tuesday read in part “Please refer to our earlier letter with reference No: PDP/DOM CF. 2/VolIC/20-094, in which we informed the Commission (INEC) of our Time table and schedule of activities for the completion of the outstanding congresses of our party.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are compelled to postpone our planned congresses in the aforementioned states.

“We will communicate to the commission as soon as a new date is fixed.”

Meanwhile, the reason for the postponement might not be far from the battle for supremacy in the four states.

The party stalwarts in the four states especially in Ekiti State were engaged in a war of attrition over the control of the party structure with some state chapters conducting parallel Congresses.

Only recently the faction loyal to former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose won a court case against the Senator Olujimi-led faction.

It was learned that the national secretariat of the party is trying to first broker peace among feuding party members in the affected states before setting a date for the congresses.