Talented Nigerian record producer Osabuohien Osaretin, better known by his stage name Sarz, collaborates with

singer-songwriter Sadiq Onifade, known professionally as WurlD on a new jam “Focus”.

The duo dropped an animated visual for ‘Focus’ done by Mojo Studios and is the fourth track off their 2019 EP, “I Love Girls with Trobul“.

Sarz was born in Benin City, Edo State and is popularly known for the tag Sarz On The Beat/”Really”, while Wurld was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and later relocated to Atlanta, Georgia to pursue a secondary education and record music.



