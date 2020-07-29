By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday said he would like to meet the boy who was telling her mother to ‘calm down’ in a viral video while he was being punished.

Sanwo-Olu, on his twitter handle, said he saw a video of a charming young boy online asking his mom to ‘calm down’ as she was set to punish him for a misdemeanour, saying he was moved by his sobriety, which reflected in his promise of “last chance”, when confronted with the fact that he was a regular offender.

“The exchange was indeed funny, but it depicted the efforts parents put in moulding children into responsible adults. I want to assume that his mom indeed calmed down because the appeal was moving enough to make anyone change their mind.





“Interestingly, the video inspired this special message to the good people of Lagos State because of the deeper meaning it conveys. Fellow Lagosians, we need to ‘calm down’ as we enjoy the coming holiday and festivity.

“It is a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s heart of sacrifice and faith in Allah. We need to emulate and demonstrate his sense of self- restraint at this time the world is combating the scourge of COVID-19,” he said.

The governor said there was need for Muslims to be moderate in celebration and observe prescribed protocols towards defeating the deadly coronavirus, saying that the world needed the responsibility and commitment of its people to oust coronavirus.

“I urge every Lagosian to ‘calm down’ and not get carried away. Like the rest of the world, we are still in the middle of a pandemic and need to remain extremely careful to keep the gains of the sacrifices we have all made in the past months. Let’s calm down!

“As an aside, I would like to meet the young boy since we both now have exclusive rights to the phrasal verb ‘calm down’. Slightly smiling face,” he said.