Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Chairmen and Governing Council members for the four State-owned Tertiary Institutions.

The institutions are: Lagos State University (LASU), Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Lagos State Polytechnic and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED).

In a statement signed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola, the Governor said the tenure of Office of the newly appointed Governing Council members would take effect from 1st August 2020, following the expiration of the tenures of the former Governing Councils. The tenure of Office of the Institutions’ Chief Executive Officers shall remain as provided in relevant Laws.

Importantly, the Head of Service noted that the tenure of the newly appointed Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Professor Gbolahan Elias, SAN, would become effective from 16 September 2020 when the tenure of the incumbent Chancellor, His Excellency Honourable Justice George Oguntade would have expired.





Governor Sanwo-Olu thanked members of the outgoing Governing Councils for their commitment and meritorious service to the State.

While congratulating the newly appointed Governing Councils members, he expressed his appreciation and delight at the willingness of the new appointees to serve the State and help build on the achievements of the outgoing Councils.

He maintained that the newly appointed Governing Council Members had been carefully identified based on their individual track records in their respective professional fields, adding that he had no doubts about their capacity to move tertiary education in Lagos State to Greater Heights.

The newly appointed Governing Council Members are:

LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY (LASU)

1. Professor Gbolahan Elias, SAN – Chancellor

2. Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo – Pro-Chancellor/ Chairman

3. Professor Shafiudeen Amuwo – Member

4. Mrs. Adenike Yomi-Faseun – Member

5. Dr. Adetugbobo Hakeem – Member

6. Mrs. Sule Tolani – Member

7. Mrs. Folasade Adesoye – Member

8. Mr. Karl Tokun Toriola – Member

9. Mr. Kunle Soname – Member

10. Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii – Member

11. Mr. Adebayo Akinsanya – Member

12. Mrs. Mojisola Tolagbe Taiwo – Member

13. Mrs. Morenike Williams – Member

14. Mr. Anuoluwapo Esho – Member

15. Mrs. Foluke Abdul-razaq – Member

ADENIRAN OGUNSANYA COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (AOCOED)

1. Prof. Nuru Olasupo – Chairman

2. Mrs. Riskat Akiode – Member

3. Dr. Olaolu Mudashiru – Member

4. Mr. Wole Ajifowoke – Member

The other tertiary Institutions include:

LAGOS STATE POLYTECHNIC

1. Professor Rasheed Kola Ojikutu – Chairman

2. Dr. (Mrs.) Awonuga, Abiola Olawunmi – Member

3. Bldr. Saabi Olakunle Alaba – Member

4. Mr. Habeeb Aileru – Member

5. Prince Olusegun Ogunlewe – Member

6. Mrs. Iyabo Kuteyi – Member

MICHAEL OTEDOLA COLLEGE OF PRIMARY EDUCATION (MOCPED)

1. Alhaja Sekinat Yusuf – Chairman

2. Mrs. Victoria Mopelola Perigrino – Member

3. Mrs. Folashade Agbalajobi – Member

4. Hon. Toun Adediran – Member

5. Mr. Johnbull Adebanjo – Member

6. Dr. Waliu A. Ipaye – Member