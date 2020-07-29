The Lagos State Government has banned the sale of rams on highways, parks and medians across the state in readiness for Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The government also charged residents to be mindful of a cleaner Environment as they celebrate the Ed-eil-Kabir this weekend.

In a release signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr.Tunji Bello, he reiterated the need for Lagosians to demonstrate utmost love to their environment even as they celebrate.

Bello, while wishing all Muslims a happy Sallah celebration, urged Lagosians to respect the environment, bearing in mind that a lot of wastes would be generated during the period and must be disposed properly after bagging through approved PSP operators.





The Commissioner gave a commitment to Lagosians that Ministry of Environment and Water Resources through the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) is still committed to a cleaner Lagos, assuring that efforts would be redoubled by the agency during the Sallah celebrations.

He said that the present administration is in the forefront of the continuous campaign for a healthy people and a green and cleaner environment, encouraging residents to desist from acts that could have negative impacts on the environment.

His words: “In view of the prevalence of the pandemic COVID-19 and observance of the prescribed safety protocols, everyone must always ensure that they handle waste in the most appropriate way”

Meanwhile, Bello reminded Lagosians that the Law against street trading is still in force, stressing that the State Government would not tolerate any form of street trading which includes display of rams on major highways, road medians, walkways, lay-byes, gardens and parks across the State.

He said that while it is not unusual for traders to take advantage of the season to market and sell rams, this must be done in designated markets without defacing the state’s aesthetics or compromising the wellness and wellbeing of residents.