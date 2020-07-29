By Agency Reporter

U.S. states of Arkansas, Florida, Montana and Oregon posted record spikes in COVID-19 death toll on Tuesday.

California recorded 133 deaths by mid-afternoon, shy of its one-day peak of 159 with hours to go.

Texas passed the 400,000 mark as California health officials said Latinos made up more than half of its cases.





California health officials said Latinos, who make up just over a third of the most populous U.S. state, account for 56% of COVID-19 infections and 46% of deaths.

Cases are soaring in the Central Valley agricultural region, with its heavily Latino population, overwhelming hospitals.

Florida saw 191 coronavirus deaths in the prior 24 hours, its highest single-day rise yet, the state health department said.

Texas added more than 6,000 new cases on Monday, pushing its total to 401,477, according to a Reuters tally.

Only three other states – California, Florida and New York – have more than 400,000 total cases. Those states are also the four most populous states in the United States.

California and Texas both reported decreases in overall hospitalisations.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top U.S. infectious diseases expert, saw signs the surge could be peaking in the South and West while other areas were on the cusp of new outbreaks.

Fauci said early indications showed the percentage of positive coronavirus tests rising in Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky.

The rise in U.S. deaths and infections has dampened early hopes the country was past the worst of an economic crisis that has decimated businesses and put millions of Americans out of work.

The trend also has fuelled a bitter debate over the reopening of U.S. schools in the coming weeks.

U.S. President Donald Trump and members of his administration have pushed for students to return to class, while some teachers and local officials have called for online learning

“We will fight on all fronts for the safety of students and their educators,” Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said during the union’s virtual convention on Tuesday. “It’s the eleventh hour; we need the resources now.”

