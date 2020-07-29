Mr. Habu Ahmad, the Police Commissioner in Kano State, has tasked the 252 promoted officers to display a high level of professionalism and commitment in the discharge of their duties.

Ahmad stated this in a statement by Mr Abdullahi Haruna, the spokesman of the Command on Wednesday in Kano.

The statement said the CP gave the task while decorating the newly promoted officers of the command on Tuesday.

Ahmad congratulated the newly promoted officers for their elevation to the new ranks.





He said: “To whom much is given, much is expected,” and stressed the need for the officers to be steadfast and resolute in the discharging of their constitutional roles.

While calling on the people of the state to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, Ahmad also wished Muslims faithful blissful and peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

One of the promoted officers, SP Muktar Sabiu, commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, and the Police Service Commission for the gesture.

Sabiu pledged to be committed and dedicated to their duties.

According to the statement, the promoted officers include nine Superintendent of Police (SP), four Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and 239 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP II).

It added that the event was attended by Brig.-Gen. B.A. Alabi, Commander 3 Mechanised Brigade, Kano; Alhassan N. Mohammed, Director Department of State Service (DSS); Air Commodore, Mohammed Isah, 455 BSG Air Force Base, Kano, and Mr. Abu Audu, the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), among others.