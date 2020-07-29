By Adejoke Adeleye

Ogun State House of Assembly has passed the 2020 Appropriation (Amendment) Law which seeks to reduce the annual budget from N450bn to N280bn resulting in 38% reduction of the initial budget.

The passage of the bill titled: “H.B. No. 050/OG/2020- A Bill for a Law to amend the Year 2020 Appropriation Law”, was consequent upon the presentation of the report of House Committee on Finance and Appropriation by the Chairman, Olakunle Sobunkanla at a plenary presided over by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo in the Assembly Complex.

Sobunkanla thereafter moved the motion for the adoption of the report, seconded by the Minority Leader, Ganiyu Oyedeji and supported by other lawmakers through a voice vote.





The Assembly later considered the bill clause-by-clause before the Committee of Supplies of the House, after which the motion for the third reading was moved by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, seconded by a member representing Odeda State Constituency, Oludaisi Elemide after which the Clerk of the House and Head of Legislative Services, Deji Adeyemo did the third reading.

Responding, Speaker Oluomo directed that the clean copy of the bill be transmitted to the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for his assent.

Meanwhile, two bills including the State Energy Board Law, 2020 and the State Safety Commission Law, 2020″ scaled the first reading, as they were read by the Clerk/ Head of Legislative Service, Deji Adeyemo before the lawmakers.