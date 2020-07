By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Tiktok queen and one of Nollywood’s finest, Alice Iyabo Ojo has acquired a king-sized house in Lekki, Lagos.

The 42-year-old actress announced this via her official Instagram page on Wednesday evening.

She posted a picture of her new home and wrote; ”Finally, God has done it & it’s marvellous in my sight”.





Her colleagues like Sikiratu Sindodo, Nkechi Blessing, Brooda Shaggi and the rest have congratulated her on the latest feat. See the house below