Media personality and television presenter Laura Monyeazo Abebe popularly known as Moet Abebe, clocks 31 today and released sultry photos.

Born on 29 July 1989, the Nigerian video jockey became prominent after moving back to Nigeria in pursuit of a media career .

Abebe attended an audition for Soundcity TV three months after moving back to Lagos, Nigeria, and got the job as a TV Presenter and Producer.





Moet became known on Soundcity TV as a host of the One On One show, Body&Soul and Global Countdown show. In 2016, she began her career on Soundcity Radio 98.5fm where she handles the afternoon show known as “TheTakeover” from 2-6pm Monday to Friday.

Captioning her photos, she wrote:

‘Only one direction to aim at to remain focused and that’s all the way up!!! Grateful for life and lessons learnt on my journey so far… 31 has never looked and felt this good. Thank you God

I will forever be a Queen and will forever stay gracious!!! Happy birthday to the Radio goddess Moet…. it has taken hard work and dedication to get here Moet… Don’t stop now!!! We move!!! #radiogoddess👑 #moetabebe

Happy Birthday to me! I give myself all the credit!!! Thanking God for his constant guidance and protection. Only way is UP. ❤️’

She has an Event Management and Catering Company with her mother called LM Occasions.