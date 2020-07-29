Liz Anjorin & hubby Adegboyega Lawal

Controversial Nollywood indigenous actress Liz Anjorin and her husband Adegboyega Lawal celebrated their wedding ceremony earlier this month.

The business woman and actor took to social media to share a video, where she disclosed in her native Yoruba dialect that she got N10 million cash prize as a wedding gift.

Anjorin is a movie producer who has produced several movies including Olani Gbarada, Gold, Iyawo Abuke and a host of others.

In a statement, she wrote:


While some women enjoy pulling down their fellow other women are busy spoiling their friends silly…
MADAM J & HUBBY
MADAM K
Something is jumping gragragra in my mind to tag them, Abi mk I tag them ni ???🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️
THIS GIFT IS JUST TOO MUCH FAA KILODE ..

