Controversial Nollywood indigenous actress Liz Anjorin and her husband Adegboyega Lawal celebrated their wedding ceremony earlier this month.
The business woman and actor took to social media to share a video, where she disclosed in her native Yoruba dialect that she got N10 million cash prize as a wedding gift.
Anjorin is a movie producer who has produced several movies including Olani Gbarada, Gold, Iyawo Abuke and a host of others.
In a statement, she wrote:
While some women enjoy pulling down their fellow other women are busy spoiling their friends silly…
MADAM J & HUBBY
MADAM K
Something is jumping gragragra in my mind to tag them, Abi mk I tag them ni ???🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️
THIS GIFT IS JUST TOO MUCH FAA KILODE ..
