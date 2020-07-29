Controversial Nollywood indigenous actress Liz Anjorin and her husband Adegboyega Lawal celebrated their wedding ceremony earlier this month.

The business woman and actor took to social media to share a video, where she disclosed in her native Yoruba dialect that she got N10 million cash prize as a wedding gift.

Anjorin is a movie producer who has produced several movies including Olani Gbarada, Gold, Iyawo Abuke and a host of others.

In a statement, she wrote:





While some women enjoy pulling down their fellow other women are busy spoiling their friends silly…

MADAM J & HUBBY

MADAM K

Something is jumping gragragra in my mind to tag them, Abi mk I tag them ni ???🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️

THIS GIFT IS JUST TOO MUCH FAA KILODE ..

