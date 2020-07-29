The Lagos State Government has directed all Senior Secondary School, three (SSS 3) and Technical Studies (TEC 3) students in both day and boarding schools in the State to resume on Monday, 3 August, 2020.

This is in line with the Federal Government’s pronouncement, directing students in exit classes across the country to resume on Tuesday, 4 August, 2020 for revision classes ahead of their forthcoming examinations.

This disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo in a statement.

According to the Commissioner, “This is to allow for revision classes and adequate preparation ahead of their forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).”





Adefisayo stated that this directive became imperative due to the newly announced date by West African Examination Council (WAEC) for the 2020 WASSCE which is scheduled to commence on the 17 August, 2020.

“Only SSS 3 and Technical Study Three (TEC 3) students are permitted to resume at day and boarding Schools on the 3rd of August, for revision classes and examinations,” she noted.

She, therefore, enjoined all schools in the State to follow the required public health guidelines and protocols for re-opening of schools for this category of students.

Adefisayo stressed that while students in SS 3 and TEC 3 would have the privilege of sitting for their examinations, the state government was considering the option of using first and second term exams performance or continuous assessment to promote students in other exit classes.

The Commissioner revealed that various meetings had been held with the stakeholders in the education, health and safety sectors in a bid to ensure that adequate precautionary measures were put in place to ensure the safety of the students before resumption.

“The Office of Education Quality Assurance will be going round all the schools across the State to monitor the level of safety and protocol compliance expected to be put in place by both private and public schools,” she said.