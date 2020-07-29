The Lagos Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 1000 corps within the metropolis to ensure smooth Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Mr Adeyinka Ayinla, Lagos State Commandant, confirmed the development in an interview with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos

Ayinla said the 1000 officers were deployed to all the local governments and local council development areas of the state.

He said the officers would also monitor residents’ compliance with COVID-19 guidelines during the festive period.





Ayinla urged Muslims to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols during the celebrations.

“While wishing Muslims happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration, I urge people not to indulge in bad behaviour”, he said.

The commandant advised residents to be security-conscious and report any suspicious person or movement around them to NSCDC or other security agencies.